First United Bank Trust Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.