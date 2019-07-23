First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Invests $271,000 in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,846,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.10. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price target on HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

