First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 167.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,113.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,537. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.80. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.25 and a 52 week high of $212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.