First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $2 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Amphenol by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4,535.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,732. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other news, Director Diana G. Reardon sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $9,205,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 834,505 shares of company stock worth $83,149,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.48.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

