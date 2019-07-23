First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,640,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $981,259,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,833,064 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,473,000 after purchasing an additional 143,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 13,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.96, for a total value of $3,999,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,608 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,826,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,779. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

