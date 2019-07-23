First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Set at $27.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been given a $27.00 price objective by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.85% from the company’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 401,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,320. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.61 per share, with a total value of $184,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,330,589.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $663,178. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.