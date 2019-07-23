First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 4,514 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $97.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,702,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309,029. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $109,889,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

