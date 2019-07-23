First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,976 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 14,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,989,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 18,675,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,717,322. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

