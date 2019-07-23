First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 130 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $189,048,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,106,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,965,000 after buying an additional 1,620,871 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,852,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,861,000 after buying an additional 468,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,468,000 after buying an additional 391,869 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 564,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,165,000 after buying an additional 356,226 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.42.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,278,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 30,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $3,087,127.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,450.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock valued at $5,593,860. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $101.51. 1,134,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,732. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.03. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $107.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

