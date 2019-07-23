First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 24,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $75,624.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,996.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,181 shares of company stock worth $584,243. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 14,091,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,979,580. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

