First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.1% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 1,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $1,981,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,253,673. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.96. 581,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.60. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.77 and a 12-month high of $200.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

