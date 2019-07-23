First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.9% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $128.84. 5,562,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,447. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $345.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.