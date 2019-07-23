First American Trust FSB Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.96. 624,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,011. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.68.

