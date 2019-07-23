First American Trust FSB Has $5.05 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,434,000 after purchasing an additional 163,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,789,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,198 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,731 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,222,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 944,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,874. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 4.17%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

