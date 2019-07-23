First American Trust FSB Has $3.79 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 6,679,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,568,505. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.86. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,905. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.01.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.