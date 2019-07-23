First American Trust FSB Buys 419 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,075,000.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 84,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $14,801,282.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,107,290.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $16,472,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,023 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,925 shares of company stock worth $39,438,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. ValuEngine cut Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.11. 270,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,746. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 2.55. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 20.06, a current ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

