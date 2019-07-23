Financial Survey: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.74 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -5.53 EQT $4.56 billion 0.88 -$2.24 billion $1.70 9.22

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EQT. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -8.68% -11.69% -5.60% EQT -10.17% 4.51% 2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cenovus Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 7 8 0 2.53 EQT 1 7 7 0 2.40

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.38%. EQT has a consensus target price of $34.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.10%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cenovus Energy pays out -8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cenovus Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

