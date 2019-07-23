Financial Review: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) versus Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Stitch Fix and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 0 6 5 0 2.45 Chewy 0 7 5 0 2.42

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $37.56, indicating a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Chewy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.23 billion 2.24 $44.90 million $0.39 69.69 Chewy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stitch Fix has higher revenue and earnings than Chewy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix 3.27% 13.77% 8.70% Chewy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Chewy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

