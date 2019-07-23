Financial Contrast: ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Personalis (OTCMKTS:PSNL)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ELEKTA AB/ADR and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELEKTA AB/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 Personalis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Personalis has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Personalis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Personalis is more favorable than ELEKTA AB/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Personalis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELEKTA AB/ADR $1.37 billion 3.72 $132.53 million $0.35 39.43 Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ELEKTA AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Personalis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ELEKTA AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ELEKTA AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Personalis does not pay a dividend. ELEKTA AB/ADR pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares ELEKTA AB/ADR and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELEKTA AB/ADR 9.35% 16.86% 5.47% Personalis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ELEKTA AB/ADR beats Personalis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ELEKTA AB/ADR

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT. It also provides personalized imaging tools; automation and integration systems; beam shaping solutions; patient positioning and immobilization solutions; and radiotherapy treatment planning systems. In addition, the company offers radiosurgery systems under the Leksell Gamma Knife Icon, Leksell Gamma Knife Perfexion, and Elekta Axesse names; Leksell GammaPlan, a treatment planning software; and Elekta Unity, a magnetic resonance radiation therapy solution. Further, it provides care management software, such as MOSAIQ Radiation Oncology and MOSAIQ Medical Oncology; MOSAIQ IQ Scripts, a workflow automation and customization tool; Patient Engagement, a patient communication tool; MOSAIQ Evaluate, a plan management and dose review solution; MOSAIQ Locate, a stereotactic localization solution; and METRIQ, a cancer registry data management solution. Additionally, the company offers Flexitron, a remote after loading platform; microSelectron, a digital pulsed dose rate platform; Esteya, an electronic brachytherapy for treating skin cancer; Oncentra Brachy, a treatment planning software; real-time prostate solutions; and gynecological brachytherapy, bronchus and esophagus, breast, prostate, rectum and bladder, and skin applicators, as well as brachytherapy needles and flexible implant tubes. It also provides Leksell Vantage Stereotactic System for neuroimaging and treatment; Elekta Neuromag TRIUX, a magnetoencephalography system; Leksell Stereotactic System for minimally invasive stereotactic neurosurgery; and proton therapy components. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

