Filament LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Filament LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.5% of Filament LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Filament LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,628,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,627,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 16,252,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,668,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.