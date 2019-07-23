Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.25, approximately 9,656,672 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,082,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.
The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.
FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.
In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,866 shares of company stock valued at $189,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 692,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after acquiring an additional 988,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,887 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
