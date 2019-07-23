Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.25, approximately 9,656,672 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,082,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $99,120.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,866 shares of company stock valued at $189,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 692,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 31,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after acquiring an additional 988,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,475,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 574,887 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

