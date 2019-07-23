Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $0.83. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 12,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.57.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.63 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGP. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.