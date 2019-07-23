FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 76,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.77. 2,841,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,531. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $150.68 and a 1 year high of $259.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

