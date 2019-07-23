FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,311 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,651,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $125,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,824,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,781,000 after purchasing an additional 612,046 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,273.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 330,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. OTR Global cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.66. 40,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.55. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

