FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Autodesk by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Autodesk by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $169.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,394. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,537.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

