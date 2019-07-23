FC Advisory LLC Invests $257,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FC Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,663,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 213,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 158,514 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,820,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 625,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,620 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,158. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49.

