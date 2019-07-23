FC Advisory LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,491 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,252,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,357,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,432,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,460,000 after purchasing an additional 499,926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.77. 487,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,894. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $169.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

