Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FAST. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.31.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $713,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $735,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,866,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,453 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $135,756,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 6,744.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,581,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,789 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 91.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,053,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,579 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fastenal by 112.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,751,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,081,000 after acquiring an additional 927,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

