Farmers Trust Co. Sells 450 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,332 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $127,832,000 after buying an additional 2,234,942 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,687,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $66,648,000 after buying an additional 1,196,233 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,510,491 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,129,000 after buying an additional 983,384 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,538,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $114,626,000 after buying an additional 957,400 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Heroux Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

ORCL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,309,029. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at $49,246,488.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

