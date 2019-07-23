Farmers Trust Co. Sells 375 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,435. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $235.46 and a one year high of $302.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

