Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,148.05. 914,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,108.43. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,326.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

