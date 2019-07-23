Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.68. 1,477,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

