Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 743.2% during the fourth quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 13,757,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,979,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $75,624.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,181 shares of company stock valued at $584,243 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

