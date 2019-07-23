Farmers Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 30,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 119,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $36,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,376 shares of company stock valued at $25,827,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 10,276,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

