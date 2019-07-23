Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $224.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.01.

Shares of FB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,243,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,030,674. The company has a market cap of $566.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.40. Facebook has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $138,367.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,471,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,230 shares of company stock worth $61,571,002 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

