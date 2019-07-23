Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.48. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 2,165 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.83% and a negative net margin of 1,739.81%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Landis bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

