Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Purchased by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.6% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,302,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,678,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,050,000 after buying an additional 321,688 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,127,000 after buying an additional 657,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,553,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,202,000 after buying an additional 189,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,488,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,117,000 after buying an additional 152,021 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $66,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,485,794.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.00. 317,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,566. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.70 and a 1 year high of $112.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 37.12%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.