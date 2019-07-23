Exor Investments UK LLP Buys 1,487,028 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,762,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,028 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining makes up approximately 6.8% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Exor Investments UK LLP owned about 3.32% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $33,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,628 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 284,007 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $3,985,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,153.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,562,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,852 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,292,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,521,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742,466. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.