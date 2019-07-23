Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given a $189.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $189.00 price objective on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.46.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 446,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,433. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.72. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total value of $879,876.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 194.1% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 283,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after buying an additional 186,971 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Asset Management L P CA purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

