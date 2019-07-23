E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Set at $52.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $52.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.63. 3,604,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,170. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 2,834.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

