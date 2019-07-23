E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Raised to $56.00 at Barclays

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,565,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,660,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,367,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,578,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.