Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,469. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. Analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harvey R. Sorensen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $128,010. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,047,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

