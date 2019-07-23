Equitec Specialists LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,109,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.36. 5,107,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,660,025. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cross Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

