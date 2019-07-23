Equitec Specialists LLC Acquires 123,014 Shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD)

Equitec Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) by 113.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the quarter. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT makes up 3.0% of Equitec Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Equitec Specialists LLC’s holdings in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT were worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCUD. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,224,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 452.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 535,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2,619.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 571,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $50.85.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

