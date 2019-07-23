EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $504,826,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,938,638 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $279,700,000 after acquiring an additional 733,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after acquiring an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,699,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $161,773,000 after acquiring an additional 604,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after acquiring an additional 486,443 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.54.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.59. 2,207,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.