Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,148. Endava has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $43.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Endava had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $73.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Endava will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Endava by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

