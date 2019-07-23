Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,855,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 4.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Enbridge worth $67,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 211,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,052,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 340,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.42. 1,733,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,642. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

In related news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

