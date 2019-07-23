Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Novocure by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,563,000 after buying an additional 92,084 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Novocure by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Novocure by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $52,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 190,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $11,300,367.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,636,291.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 853,970 shares of company stock worth $48,748,770. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novocure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of Novocure stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 576,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,174. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

