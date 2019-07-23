Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,685,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,216,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,961 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 949.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,785 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,173,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.52. 644,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $43.24 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Greif and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Anaplan to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

