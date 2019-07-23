Empowered Funds LLC Sells 5,453 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. 1,102,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,906. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $236,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $4,932,950.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,999 shares of company stock worth $5,876,251 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark raised from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.